LORAINE, Ill. -- Josie Lynn Ensminger, 56, of Loraine, passed away at 11 a.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Blessing Hospital. Josie was born March 18, 1963, in Quincy, a daughter of Carol and Loretta (Bottorff) Ensminger. She grew up in Quincy until the family moved to Mendon in1971, and then to Loraine in 1976. Josie was a 1982 graduate of Unity High School. She was employed as a CNA for nearly 25 years at several area nursing homes. She was a member of the United Methodist Church of Loraine. She was a loving friend, neighbor, and caretaker for children and pets alike. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her "princess." Survivors include her mother Loretta Ensminger of Loraine; an uncle, Lowell (Karen) Bottorff of Quincy; an aunt, Rita Kay (Dan) Cheney of Loraine; a nephew, Jeremy (Terese) Simpson of Quincy; two great-nephews, Peter and Daniel Simpson of Quincy; first cousins, Brett Bottorff, Marcy Seiz, Terry Ensminger, David Ensminger, Rocky Ensminger, Steve Ensminger, Rick Ensminger, Marcy Ensminger, Susan Phelps, Angie Phillips, Donovan Schoch, Rob Cheney, Sean Cheney, Toni Ensminger, Pam Ensminger, Richard Ensminger and J.B. Ensminger. Josie was preceded in death by her father, Carol Ensminger; a sister, Christien (Ensminger) Simpson; grandparents, Gilbert and Josephine (Shriver) Bottorff and George "Fred" and Maude (Leckbee) Ensminger; uncles, Bruce and Ronald Ensminger; an aunt, Betty Schoch; and a cousin, Mona Miller. Due to the current health situation and under the direction of the CDC and local health authorities the family will not be present for the visitation. The Hunter Funeral Home in Mendon will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, for those who wish to come and sign the book and pay their respects. A private family service will be held with interment in the Curless Cemetery near Loraine. Memorial contributions have been suggested to the United Methodist Church of Loraine. The family would appreciate your thoughts and prayers during this time and know that if you could you would be with them as they celebrate the life of Josie Ensminger. You are encouraged to leave condolences and words of comfort at hunterfuneralhomes.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020