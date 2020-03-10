|
Joy Brinkman, 84, of Pawnee, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center. She was born Dec. 6, 1935, in New Cambria, Mo., a daughter of Floyd and Lillian Lowderman Milliron. She married Richard Brinkman on Aug. 23, 1958, and he preceded her death on March 13, 2003. Surviving are one son, Stephen (Paula) Brinkman; three daughters, Sherry Higginson, Terry (Sheldon) Woodcock and Angela (Mike) Sharp; nine grandchildren, Brandon and Brent Brinkman, Megan and Ryan (Danielle Forrest) Higginson, Ciara Woodcock and Travis (Megan) Simpson, Amanda (Dominic) Clouser and Brandon Sharp; and three great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Bramley Funeral Home, Auburn. Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m., Thursday at St. Benedict's Catholic Church, Auburn, with Rev. James Palakudy officiating. Burial will be in Camp Butler National Cemetery, Springfield. Memorials may be made to . Bramley Funeral Home, Auburn, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at bramleyfh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020