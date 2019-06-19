Joy L. Dedert, 57, of rural Quincy, died at 4 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2019, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. Born July 20, 1961, in Quincy, Joy was a daughter of John William and Cleo Peer Schmiedeskamp. She married David D. Dedert on Sept. 25, 1982, in Camp Point. He survives. Joy was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Quincy. She also was a member of the Mississippi Valley Holstein Club and had served as a 4-H club leader for 25 years. She was a member of the Adams County Farm Bureau, Illinois Pork Producers, Central FFA: Chapter and State Farmer Degree and the Camp Point Co-op 4-H Club. Joy was a homemaker, had been employed as a kindergarten teacher and had worked at County Market and the Kroc Center in Quincy. In addition to her husband, David, survivors include three children, Constance Roberts (Corey) of Plymouth, Megan Phillips (Matthew) of Hannibal and Dallas Dedert (Abby) of Quincy; two grandchildren, Bryson and Bryleigh Roberts of Plymouth; siblings, Donna Roth (Clif) of Hixon, Tenn., Herb Schmiedeskamp (Jayne) of Camp Point, Ill. Chris Loos (Warren) of Camp Point and Toni Melton (Doug) Edgar Spring, Mo.; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents. Services will be at 3 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at Calvary Baptist Church, 1825 State, in Quincy, with Pastors Clif Roth, Wayne Manago and Mark Stamper conducting. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery in Quincy. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at the church. Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, Adams County Farm Bureau Foundation or the Adams County Fair. Lummis Hamilton Funeral Home in Camp Point is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be left at hamiltonfuneralhomes.net and at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 19 to June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary