|
|
QUINCY -- Joyce A. Hynek, 87, of Quincy, passed away at 11:55 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at Sunset Home in Quincy. Joyce was born May 19, 1933, in LaGrange, Mo., to Carl C. and Lucille Roy Leslie. She married Allen Hynek on Nov. 2, 1950 in Edina, MO. He preceded her in death on February 19, 2004. Joyce was an active member of Madison Park Christian Church. She enjoyed canning fruit and vegetables, housekeeping, and doing needlepoint. Most of all, Joyce loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Survivors include two sons, Roger Hynek of Quincy, Ill., and Dale Hynek (Rosemary) of Chicago, Ill.; five grandsons, Ryan Hynek of Denver, Colo., Cory Hynek (Elizabeth) of Peoria, Ill., John Hynek of Quincy, Ill., Steven Hynek (Elizabeth) of Chatham, Ill., and Mike Hynek (Judy) of Palos Heights, Ill.; and 12 grandchildren, Paige, Quinton, Violet, Theo, Anna, Monica, Anthony, Alayna, Landon, Derek, Hope, and Jude. Also surviving is a good friend since 2nd grade, Marilyn Hendrickson Caulley of Lake St. Louis, Mo. In addition to her husband, Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters, Elizabeth Thrasher, Dorothy Salzman, Nina Cupp, and Ella Troehler; and one daughter-in-law, Janet Hynek. A private family graveside service will be held at Greenmount Cemetery in Quincy. Memorials may be made to Madison Park Christian Church's Ever Ready Class or to Blessing Hospice. The family is being served by the O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy. Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at ODonnellCookson.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 15 to June 17, 2020