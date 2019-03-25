PAYSON, Ill. -- Joyce A. Veile, 81, formerly of Payson, died at 8:45 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at North Adams Home, Mendon. Born March 3, 1938, in Quincy, Joyce was a daughter of Edward and Virginia Nelson White. She married Herbert G. Veile on May 10, 1958, in Quincy. He preceded her in death on Jan. 10, 2013. Joyce was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church. An avid reader, Joyce also enjoyed camping and playing cards with family and friends. She will be remembered as a wonderful mom who cherished the time she spent with her family. Joyce was a 1956 graduate of Quincy High School. She was employed at Kresge's and Morgan Auto Supply until she went to work for Buckley Auto Supply in Payson until its closing. Survivors include her son, Jeffrey A. Veile of Payson; brother, Morse E. White (Darlene) of Quincy; sister, Carol Sue Bufka (Norbert) of Midland, Mich.; brother-in-law, Lawrence Veile (Patricia "Pat") of New Canton, Ill.; and many loving nieces and nephews. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Herbert; and two sons, Patrick Veile and Michael Veile. SERVICES: 10 a.m. Wednesday at Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home, Payson. Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Quincy, with the Rev. Tom Donovan officiating. VISITATION: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: Payson Volunteer Fire Department. ARRANGEMENTS: Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home. WEBSITE: zrsc.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary