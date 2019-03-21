Our beloved Joyce Ann Heck departed this world at 1:50 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019, in the comfort of the family home surrounded by family. She was born April 28, 1948, in Quincy to William O. "Bill" and Marjorie (Frame) Heck. Joyce enjoyed growing up in the old neighborhood and built lifelong friendships going to Franklin School. Joyce devoted herself to the family home, caring for her mother, Marge, until her death and then for her father, Bill, until his death. Joyce took great pride in having an in-home day care looking after her family and the neighborhood children. She then worked at a local grocery store in the deli until her retirement because of health issues in 2004. Later in life Joyce continued to receive her greatest joy helping raise her nieces, nephews and then her great-nieces and great-nephews. She considered each of them her children and was very proud of every one. She enjoyed watching Cubs baseball and watching over the neighborhood. She loved family meals and gatherings. Joyce had a huge heart full of unconditional love and she supported everyone through all aspects of their lives. Survivors include her sisters, Billie Heck-Martin (Dennis Neese) and Mary Jo Karhoff; nieces and nephews, Linda (David) French, Raymond (Missy) Holtshouser, Deana (Mac Crabbe) Miller, Joseph Karhoff, Amanda Mixer, Robert (Sarah) Mixer, Samantha (Justin Winningham) Heck and Danniele (Chris) Robertson; great-nieces and great-nephews, Ashley, Janelle (Jacob), Sierra, LilyAnn, Destiny, Addisun, Maddie, J.D., TomTom, Greyson, Emma, Thunder and Stormy; great-great-nephews, Brayden and Jayce; a brother-in-law, Mike Mixer; and many friends. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Marge Holtshouser and her husband, "Butch," and Tammy Mixer; a brother, William E. Heck; a brother-in-law, Mike Karhoff; and a nephew, Michael Mixer. SERVICES: Cremation rites will be accorded. An open house memorial will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at the family home. VISITATION: There will be no visitation. MEMORIALS: Joyce's family. ARRANGEMENTS: Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. WEBSITE: dukerandhaugh.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary