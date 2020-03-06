Herald-Whig Obituaries
Joyce Ann Nichols

Joyce Ann Nichols Obituary
Joyce Ann Nichols, 67, of Canton, formerly of Quincy, Ill., was called home to the Lord on Monday, March 2, 2020, in Lewistown, Mo.

She was born Nov. 6, 1952, in Quincy, a daughter of Arthur and Ruth (Reddick) Rardon.

Joyce served in the Army National Guard. She was a homemaker and of the Christian faith. Joyce enjoyed knitting, crocheting and playing cards. She was a "people person" always willing to help out others and loved spending her time with her family, especially the kids and grandkids.

Survivors include her children, Ruth Ann Ferrell and her husband, Eric, of Sherman, Texas, Rita "Kay" Collins of Canton and Robert Nichols of Quincy; grandchildren, August Elizabeth Ferrell, Grayson Matthew Ferrell, Levi William Alspaw, Christopher Wayne Alspaw, Jazlyne Louise Collins, Billy Dean Collins, RJ Nichols, Malachi Nichols, Genesis Nichols and Faith Kuntz; siblings, Cindy Mason (Mark), Rita Robbins (Harlin), Robert Rardon (Sharon), Pam Leaver (Jack) and Rick Rardon (Julie); companion, Bernie English; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives, including a very loving aunt, Ruby Jacobs.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and three siblings, Arthur Rardon, Tom Rardon and David Rardon.

Funeral services will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
