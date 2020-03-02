|
Joyce Bowen, 77, of Palmyra passed away at 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at the Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra. Rev. Mark Carpenter will officiate. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Palmyra. Friends and Family are invited to Joyce's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at the funeral home. Joyce was born to Roy F. Harris and Juanita C. Daly Harris on Dec. 10, 1942, in Hannibal, Mo. She was married to Albert "Doc" Bowen on Sept. 16, 1967. He preceded her in death on Dec. 10, 2006. Also preceding Joyce in death were her parents. Survivors include her two sons: Michael Bowen (Inge) of Germany and Douglas Bowen (Amanda) of Hannibal, Mo.; one brother, Kenneth Harris (Monta) of Manhattan, Kan., and their children, Greg Harris and Nicole Harris; five grandchildren, Katie Smith (Joel), Emma Bowen, Marc Bowen, Christin Bowen and Sharon Shannon and one great grandchild, Maveryck Smith. Joyce first worked at the Imperial Station in Palmyra and later at the Crown Shoe Factory in Palmyra. She later became a certified nursing assistant and a certified medical technician working for many years at the Maple Lawn Nursing Home in Palmyra, from which she retired in 2005. Away from work Joyce loved to be outdoors. She enjoyed taking care of her yard and caring for her flowers. Bird watching, decorating her home for the season and watching her daily soap opera, "Young and the Restless" were a few of Joyce's favorites. She was also a wonderful cook, making the best prime rib and delightful sugar cookies. Always looking her best, Joyce enjoyed dressing for the occasion and matching accessories and shoes were a must. St. Louis Cardinals baseball and motorcycle trips to visit family were also times that Joyce enjoyed. Most of all she simply cherished the moments she shared with her family and friends. Joyce was a member of the First Christian Church of Palmyra. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Christian Church of Palmyra or to the . Online condolences may be made and video tribute may be viewed at www.lewisbrothersfuneralchapel.com
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020