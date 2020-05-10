|
Joyce Dutton, 88, of Quincy, formerly of Atchison, Kan., died Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Bradford Villa, with her daughter at her bedside. Joyce was born Feb. 23, 1932, in Sparta, Wis., the daughter of Samuel and Sarah Rooker Hannum. She married Roland Dutton in May 1954. He preceded her in death Jan. 6, 2007. Joyce was an Army wife and lived in many different places due to Roland's duty assignments, including three years in Germany. In 1969, when her husband retired from the Army, they settled in Atchison. Her love of books and reading led her to become a librarian in Atchison for many years at Maur Hill Prep School and the public library. Joyce also enjoyed sewing and was often called upon by family members for sewing projects. Joyce and Roland were both dog lovers and rescued many dogs over the years, seldom having any fewer than three as part of their family. Survivors include three children, Linda (Richard) Steinbach of Quincy, Rollie (Cindy) Dutton of Beavercreek, Ohio, and David Dutton of Forest, Va.; three grandchildren, Grace (Derck) Crandall of San Antonio, Texas, Audrey Dutton of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Ben Dutton of Beaver Creek; and a great-grandson, Everett Crandall. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; and her sisters and brothers. Inurnment will take place in Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery in Kansas at a later date. Memorials may be made to Quincy Humane Society. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 10 to May 12, 2020