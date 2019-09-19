Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lummis-Hamilton Funeral Home
110 E. School St.
Camp Point, IL 62320
217-593-6517
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Ebenezer Chapel, near Golden
Service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Ebenezer Chapel, near Golden
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Bennett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce E. Bennett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce E. Bennett Obituary
Joyce E. Bennett, 70, of Golden Good Shepherd Home, formerly of La Harpe, died at 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at the home.

Born April 8, 1949, in Quincy, Joyce was a daughter of Howard W. and Esther M. Kurfman Bennett.

Joyce worked at Kroner's Florist, Quincy College and JTPA prior to working at the U.S. Postal Service until her retirement. She enjoyed gardening, especially flowers, and spending time with her cats.

Survivors include a brother, Lowell Bennett (Nancy) of Chillicothe, Ill.; a sister-in-law, Norma Bennett of Golden; six nieces, Brenda Bennett of Wentzville, Mo., Sherri (Bennett) Young of Golden, Ann (Bennett) Lewellyn of Mount Auburn, Susan (Dixon) Dougherty of Hemet, Calif., Sarah (Dixon) Rio of Oak Lawn, Ill., and Andrea (Bennett) Bredeman of Chillicothe, Ill.; and a nephew, Thomas Bennett of Golden.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Meda Dixon; and a brother, Fred R. Bennett.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Ebenezer Chapel near Golden. Burial will be in Ebenezer Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at the chapel.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ebenezer Chapel and Burial Society.

Lumms-Hamilton Funeral Home in Camp Point is handling arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online at hamiltonfuneralhomes.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 19 to Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now