|
|
Joyce E. Bennett, 70, of Golden Good Shepherd Home, formerly of La Harpe, died at 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at the home. Born April 8, 1949, in Quincy, Joyce was a daughter of Howard W. and Esther M. Kurfman Bennett. Joyce worked at Kroner's Florist, Quincy College and JTPA prior to working at the U.S. Postal Service until her retirement. She enjoyed gardening, especially flowers, and spending time with her cats. Survivors include a brother, Lowell Bennett (Nancy) of Chillicothe, Ill.; a sister-in-law, Norma Bennett of Golden; six nieces, Brenda Bennett of Wentzville, Mo., Sherri (Bennett) Young of Golden, Ann (Bennett) Lewellyn of Mount Auburn, Susan (Dixon) Dougherty of Hemet, Calif., Sarah (Dixon) Rio of Oak Lawn, Ill., and Andrea (Bennett) Bredeman of Chillicothe, Ill.; and a nephew, Thomas Bennett of Golden. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Meda Dixon; and a brother, Fred R. Bennett. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Ebenezer Chapel near Golden. Burial will be in Ebenezer Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at the chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to Ebenezer Chapel and Burial Society. Lumms-Hamilton Funeral Home in Camp Point is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hamiltonfuneralhomes.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 19 to Sept. 21, 2019