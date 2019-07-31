|
|
Joyce Elaine Hummel, 67, of St. Clement, passed away surrounded by her family on Friday, July 26, 2019. Joyce was born Oct. 23, 1951, in Hannibal, a daughter of Robert and Dorothy Hatton Robertson. She married Herman Francis Hummel on Sept. 6, 1975, at St. Clement Catholic Church. He preceded her in death Sept. 4, 2013. Joyce grew up near Shelbina, Mo., and Fowler, Ill., and graduated in Mendon, Ill., in 1969. She lived most of her life in St. Clement, where she raised her family for the past 40 plus years. Joyce was baptized and attended Mass regularly at St. Clement Catholic Church, where she was a member of the Ladies Sodality and later attended Our Lady of Good Success in Louisiana, Mo., where she was a member of the Ladies of St. Anne Sodality. She enjoyed singing with her group of friends known as "The Inspirations." Joyce loved entertaining people, sitting around drinking tea and going to wineries. Most of all, she loved her family and helping raise her grandchildren. Survivors include Ted Hummel of Louisiana; Laura (Brandon) Ruth of Cayuga, Ind.; Lisa (Robert) Wommack of Bowling Green, Mo.; Ben (Sara) Hummel of St. Clement; Doug (Cassie) Hummel of Springfield, Mo.; Joseph (Sarah) Hummel of St. Clement; Sara Beth (Ben) Hoitink of Brookville, Ind.; 26 grandchildren; brothers, Larry Robertson (Cheri) and Gary Robertson (Jean); nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and stepfather. A Mass of Christian Burial was Monday, July 29, at Our Lady of Good Success Catholic Church in Louisiana with Fr. Otto Keiser and Fr. Timothy Sick officiating. Burial was in St. Clement Cemetery. Pallbearers were Ted Hummel, Ben Hummel, Doug Hummel, Joseph Hummel, Larry Robertson and Gary Robertson. Honorary pallbearers were Robert Wommack, Brandon Ruth, Ben Hoitink, Benton Wommack and Nathan Sick. Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Good Success in Louisiana, Mo. Online condolences may be left at bibbveach.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 31 to Aug. 2, 2019