|
|
Joyce K. Buttermore, 76, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. She was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother, and friend to many. Professionally, she was a public speaking professor at Gulf Coast State College for 35 years and served for 13 years as the chairwoman of the language and literature division. She retired in 2010 and was named professor emeritus. Born in Peoria, Ill., and raised on a farm near Bowen, she never lost the Midwestern work ethic that was a part of her early life. After graduating from Bowen High School, Joyce attended Western Illinois University, where she received her B.S. in English and began her career by teaching at Brown County High School. Continuing to further her education, she attended the University of Wisconsin/Madison and the University of Oklahoma, receiving her M.A. in speech and communication. Arriving in Panama City in 1974, Joyce was hired as a professor of speech and communications at Gulf Coast State College. In addition to teaching thousands of students public speaking, she also worked with the Kettering Foundation, where she was chosen as a national faculty member for the Public Policy Institutes and worked all over the country training conveners and moderators for national issues forums. She often said those experiences gave her a keen awareness of civic life beyond the campus classroom. After retirement, she and her husband, Tom, enjoyed traveling and exploring Europe and the United States. Additionally, she said that living in the South for 35 years expanded her love for cooking and entertaining. One of her greatest pleasures was spending time with her children and grandchildren, where she often enjoyed cooking and baking with them. Survivors include her beloved husband of 39 years, Tom Buttermore; children, John (Kelly) Meyer of Panama City and Cassie Gisclair (Jerry) of Tampa, Fla.; four grandchildren, Meredith and Megan Meyer, and Luke and Ella Gisclair; her sister, Sherri Zimmerman of Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.; and by many much-loved nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Helen Utter; and her brother, Ron. A celebration of Joyce's life will be announced at a later date. She was honored by her immediate family in a private ceremony April 25. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Gulf Coast State College Foundation or the in memory of Joyce K. Buttermore. Wilson Funeral Home in Panama City is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020