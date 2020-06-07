|
Joyce Katherine Craig, 63, of Quincy, passed away at 11:07 a.m. Friday, June 5, 2020, at Blessing Hospital. There will be no services. O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy is handling arrangements. Joyce was born Dec. 21, 1956, in Quincy, to Paul and Vivian Drummond Miles. Survivors include her mother of Quincy; one son, Nathan Craig; one grandchild; two brothers, David Miles (Martha) of Mount Pleasant, Iowa, and Terry Miles (Jan) of Quincy; and special companion and friend, Jesse Chaplin of Plainville, Ill. Joyce was preceded in death by her father; and one infant sister, Paula Miles. Professionally, Joyce was a forklift driver for Titan Wheel and Firestone. Joyce loved being outdoors, whether that involved crappie fishing, taking care of her yard, or tending to her flower and vegetable gardens. She traveled to a lot of places in the western states and also enjoyed supporting several veterans' organizations. Joyce loved her family, and loved spending time with them at holidays and family dinners. Joyce was a Christian by faith. Memorial contributions may be made to Vietnam Veterans of America. Condolences may be expressed online at ODonnellCookson.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 7 to June 9, 2020