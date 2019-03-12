Herald-Whig Obituaries
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-1011
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
9:45 AM
Service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
QUINCY -- Joyce M. Taute, 62, of Quincy, died at 2:45 a.m. Monday, March 11, 2019, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy.

She was born Oct. 21, 1956 in Quincy, a daughter of Paul and Virginia (Cramsey) Windoffer. She was a graduate of Payson Seymour High School. She married Larry Taute on Sept. 29, 1979, at St. Brigid Catholic Church. He survives.

Joyce worked at Mercantile Bank for 38 years and then later for People's Prosperity Bank. She was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church. Joyce enjoyed camping and fishing. Her greatest love was time spent with family and friends.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by three children, Brian Taute of Quincy, Erin Huber and her husband Randy of Quincy, and Melissa Hackamack and her husband Lucas of Taylor, Mo.; four grandchildren, Breanne Taute, Riley Taute, Cassidy Huber and Courtney Huber; and siblings Mary Jo Martin and her husband Bob, Ann Harness, Jim Windoffer and his wife Jane, Dave Windoffer and his wife Linda, Becky Harris and her husband Stan.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, and two siblings, Don Windoffer and Kay Smith.

SERVICES: 9:45 a.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home and 10:30 a.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Interment will be at St. Anthony Cemetery.

VISITATION: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, at the funeral home.

MEMORIALS: Blessing Cancer Center.

ARRANGEMENTS: Duker and Haugh Funeral Home.

WEBSITE: dukerandhaugh.com.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2019
