Joyce V. Putnam, 71, of Quincy, died Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at her home. She was born Jan. 16, 1948, to Paul and Virginia Alberta Armstrong Cummings in Quincy. Joyce was a hard worker all of her life. Although she retired from Kirlin's in 2015, Joyce still continued to work part-time. She also enjoyed being outdoors and working in her garden. Most all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren, and she always attended their ball games and other school activities. Survivors include five children, Amy (John) Presley of Springfield, Mo., Ryan Putnam of Russellville, Ark., Keith (Leighann) Putnam of Russellville, Robbie (Amanda) Putnam of Rainsville, Ala., and Laura (Adam) Hynek of Quincy; 11 grandchildren, Alyssa and Elisabeth Presley, Mackenzie Smith, Ayden, Ayce, Kobe, Kory, Karoline and Kaylee Putnam, Connor Hynek and Dalton Root; three sisters, Janet (John) O'Connell of Sedalia, Mo., Karen Ritz of Hudson, Fla., and Sharon (Skip) Osgood of Texas; and several nieces and nephews. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents. SERVICES: 11:15 a.m. Monday, April 15, in Quincy Memorial Park. VISITATION: 9 to 11 a.m. Monday at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: Donor's choice. ARRANGEMENTS: Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors.