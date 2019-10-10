|
|
Joyce Yvonne Hendrian, 69, of Quincy, passed away at 1:11 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Sunset Home. A graveside service with full military rites will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, in Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield, Ill. Joyce was born May 23, 1950, in Jacksonville, Ill., to Earl and Helen Coop Spradlin. She married Ronald C. Hendrian on Aug. 12, 1982. He preceded her in death in February 2005. Survivors include two sons, Paul Hendrian and Matthew Hendrian; five grandchildren, Raven, Matthew, Cain, Cale and Clair; three sisters, Nancy Constant of Springfield, Lola Douglas of Arkansas and Ginny Miller (Todd) of Quincy; two brothers, Bernard Spradlin of Thomson, Ill., and Thomas Spradlin (Diana) of Quincy; three nieces, Kelly Caillier, Kimmie Good and Erin Spradlin; two nephews, Kurt Spradlin and Bernard Spradlin; and several other nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband Ron, Joyce was preceded in death by Earl Spradlin, Albert Spradlin, Larry Spradlin, Phyllis Surratt, Lois Quintero and Carl Constant. Joyce graduated from Quincy High School in 1968 and enlisted to serve her country shortly thereafter. She served as a medical specialist in the U.S. Army and received the National Defense Service Medal. Upon honorable discharge, she went on to become a licensed practical nurse at Sunset Home for many years. In her spare time, Joyce loved shooting pool, playing cards and hosting barbecues. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, who described her as generous, compassionate, loving, hilarious and hard-working. Joyce was a Christian by faith and was baptized at Vermont Street United Methodist Church in Quincy. Honorary pallbearers will be John Arp, Darin Caillier, Kurt Spradlin, Brian Constant, Jeff Constant and Danny Good. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019