Judith A. Knight of Webster, N.Y., died Monday, March 16, 2020, in the presence of her loving family. Judi was a daughter of Gladys and William Booth. She was the twelfth of 13 children. On Dec. 23, 1961, she married William F. Knight. She graduated from Southern Illinois University in 1963. She earned graduate degrees from Buffalo State and SUNY Brockport. Judi began her teaching career in Illinois and suburban Buffalo, N.Y. But the majority of her career was devoted to the Rochester City School District, where she taught physical education at the elementary school level and served 18 years as athletic director at Edison Tech. Judi was a leader in Section V Athletics. She served as the first female president of Section V. Judi received numerous awards and was inducted into several halls of fame. Survivors include her husband, William; sons and daughters-in-law, Hugh (Wendy), John (TramAnh) and Matthew (Julie); grandchildren, Ivey (Alexander) Kralles, Zane, Willow, Griffin, Samantha and Colin; siblings, Joan, Betty Pitts, Chris, Polly Jacobs and Jerold; best friend, Bernadette McMahon; and last but not least, Dr. Bettina Love and the rest of her Edison Tech children. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gladys and William Booth; siblings, William, Georgia Curry, Ellen Jean Myers, Benjamin, Wilbur, Charlotte Sjaastad and Herbert. A memorial service will be at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Parkinson's Foundation Greater Rochester Chapter. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020