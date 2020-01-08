Herald-Whig Obituaries
Services
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-1011
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
View Map
Judith A. "Judy" Wynn


1962 - 2020
Judith A. "Judy" Wynn Obituary
Judith A. "Judy" Wynn, 57, of Quincy, formerly of Michigan, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Willow Care Center, Hannibal, Mo.

She was born on July 8, 1962, in Quincy, the daughter of John and Jeanetta (Hammond) Green.

Judy loved to cook. She was a helper to others and had a huge heart. She liked spending time with family and her lifelong friends. Judy played the string bass, enjoyed music and socializing. When she was younger, she enjoyed playing tennis and softball.

Survivors include her parents, John and Jeanetta Green of Quincy; a son, Rodney (Alicia) Green of Michigan; grandchildren, Camryn, Kendyl and Breyer Green; two brothers, John (Cassandra) Green of Springfield, Ill., and Jeff (Rachel) Green of Quincy; aunts and uncles, Margaret Johnson, Bernadine Cooley, Anna Coleman, Ruth Hammond, Betty Hammond, Clarence Eston and Dolores Hammers; and many nieces and nephews.

Judy was preceded in death by her grandparents, Walter and Thelma Hammond, and Clarence and Gertrude Eston; and three uncles, Boone Hammond, Wesley Hammond and Leroy Eston.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home, with the Rev. Jeff Green officiating. Interment will be in Greenmount Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Blessing Dialysis Unit or Bethel A.M.E. Church.

Condolences may be expressed online at dukerandhaugh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020
