|
|
Judith Ann "Judy" Davis, 84, of Indianapolis, passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Brookdale Senior Living in Bloomington, Ind. She was born July 16, 1935, in Hannibal, Mo., a daughter of James M. and Zelma Geraldine (Gibbons) Cupp. Judy graduated in 1953 from Quincy High School in Quincy, Ill., and attended Quincy Business College. She married Ralph C. Davis on April 14, 1976, in Indianapolis. Judy was an executive secretary for Reinsurance at American United Life Insurance Co. in Indianapolis for 25 years at the Fall Creek and downtown office before retiring in 1997. She was a member of the MCL Monday Thursday bridge group and the Second Presbyterian monthly bridge group. She enjoyed boating, golfing, tennis, playing bridge, cooking and entertaining. She loved her animals and spending time with her family and friends. She will be missed by all who loved and knew her. Survivors include her daughter, Andrea Lynn Kirsop, of Bloomington; her son, James M. (DeeAnn) Smith, of Bloomington; a stepdaughter, Debbie (Neal) Garab; two stepsons, John Davis and Chuck Davis; eight grandchildren, Amanda Kirsop, Liz Kirsop, Cole Garab, Allie Garab, Jessie Davis, Bradley Davis, Lindsey Davis and Kim Davis; three great-grandchildren; one stepsister, Nancy (Skip) Kimberly; one stepbrother, Bob (Denise) Tribble; and several nieces and nephews. Judy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ralph Davis; and a brother, Steven Cupp. No services are scheduled at this time. Cremation rites have been accorded. Allen Funeral Home and Crematory in Bloomington is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at allencares.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019