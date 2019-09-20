Home

Lummis-Hamilton Funeral Home
110 E. School St.
Camp Point, IL 62320
217-593-6517
Service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Lummis-Hamilton Funeral Home
110 E. School St.
Camp Point, IL 62320
View Map
Judith C. Wakefield Obituary
QUINCY -- Judith C. Wakefield, 79, of Quincy, died at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at her home.

Born April 21, 1940, in Stewartsville, Mo., Judith was a daughter of Ray and Bertha Jones Koontz. She married Richard Wakefield. He survives.

Survivors in addition to her husband are two sons, David Hild, Dickson, Tex., and Steven Hild, Raytown, Mo.; and a sister-in-law, Marilyn Koontz.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at the Lummis-Hamilton Funeral Home in Camp Point by Rev. Sheila Kelly. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Camp Point.

Memorials may be made to the Quincy Humane Society.

Online condolences may be left at hamiltonfuneralhomes.net and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019
