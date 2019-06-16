Judith "Judy" Fisher, 95, of Quincy, formerly of Payson, died Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Good Samaritan Home. Born Feb. 1, 1924, on a farm outside of Wyaconda, Mo., Judy was the daughter of Elmer and Lehla Wilder LaFrenz. She married Clarence Richard "Dick" Fisher on June 12, 1948, in Wyaconda. He preceded her in death on July 8, 1999. Judy graduated from Kirksville Teachers College in Missouri and obtained a Master of Arts degree from the University of Colorado. She was a former school teacher and started teaching in a one-room schoolhouse in Missouri. She then taught in Unity and Payson school systems, teaching English and speech, and she directed plays. After her retirement, she and her husband, Richard, enjoyed trips on their motorcycle. They spent 12 winters at Casa Grande Resort in Mesa, Ariz., spending time with their friends. After Richard's death, Judy volunteered at Blessing Hospital for many years. She participated in several book club discussion groups at the Quincy Public Library, played dominoes with neighbor ladies and was a longtime member of Adams County Home Extension. Judy became an Eastern Star at 18 years old and was a member of Payson Congregational Church. She is survived by her son, Charles "Chuck" Fisher (Sharon) of Payson; four grandchildren, Zachary Fisher of St. Louis, Kim Bossler (Andrew) of Belleville, Ill., Kinsey Betzinger (Dan) of O'Fallon, Ill., and Wesley Berlin of Quincy; seven great-grandchildren, Calvin Berlin, Chloe Bossler, Lincoln Bossler, Lola Bossler, Lydia Betzinger, Emerson Betzinger and Trevor Berlin; two great-great-grandchildren, Aria Berlin and Calvin Berlin Jr. In addition to her husband, Dick, Judy was preceded in death by her parents. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, at Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home in Payson. Pastor Steve Disseler will officiate. Interment will be in Payson New Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 17, at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Payson Congregational Church or Payson-Seymour Educational Foundation. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 16 to June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary