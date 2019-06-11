Judith Kroencke,74, of Palmyra, Mo., passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019, at the Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra. The funeral will follow the visitation at 6:30 p.m. at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel. Reverend Chris Combs will officiate. Judith was born Dec. 11, 1944, in Quincy to Elmo and Nellie Tournear Iams. She was married to George Robert "Bob" Kroencke on Feb. 9, 1963, in Quincy. He preceded her in death on Feb. 24, 2008. Survivors include her sons, Todd Kroencke of Tipton, Mo.; Dennis Kroencke of Hannibal, Mo.; daughters, Bobbette Enrietta (Evan) of Virden, Ill.; Nikki Kroencke (fiance James Neuhaus) of Shellrock, Iowa; brother Jerry Iams of Quincy; sister in-law Janice Johnson of Maywood; brother in-law Kenneth (Peggy) Kroencke of Palmyra; sisters, Dixie Iams of Virden; Diana (Dick) Taylor of Quincy; grandchildren, Lindsay Kenady, Josh Kenday, Kali Christison, Brook Tisinger, Brittney Kroencke, Dakota Kroencke, Dalton Kroencke, Alexandria Mondragon, Sydney Kroencke, Jon Snodgrass and Haley Snodgrass; and 17 great-grandchildren. Judith was preceded in death by her parents, husband, granddaughter Kira Kenady and nephew Chad Taylor. Judith was Christian by faith and attended the Payson Baptist Church for many years. She was a graduate of Quincy High School and a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Memorials contributions are suggested to be made to the family of Judith Kroencke with checks made payable to Bobbette Enrietta. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 11 to June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary