QUINCY -- Judy White, 77, of Quincy, formerly of Augusta, Ill., died at 7:45 p.m. Monday, June 29, 2020, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. She was born on Sept. 13, 1942, in Adams County, Illinois to Norman J. and Kathryn Kaufman Haschemeyer. She married Dick White on Dec. 11, 1960, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Golden, Ill. He survives. Judy was employed as a Pre-K Teacher's Aide at the Southeastern School District for 32 years. She was a graduate of Central High School in Camp Point, Ill., and Gem City Business College in Quincy, Ill. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Golden, Ill. Judy was a former member of the Tri-County Country Club in Augusta, Ill., she enjoyed bowling, going to gambling boats and taking many train and bus trips with her husband Dick. She is survived by a son, Richard (Dee) White of Quincy, Ill., a daughter, Lori (Tracy) Kirbach of Springfield, Ill., a granddaughter, Chloe Kirbach of Springfield, Ill., and a nephew, Jim Juilfs of Ariz. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Jeanne Bell. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Golden, Ill., with Rev. Jeff Corson officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Augusta, Ill. Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the church. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, those wishing to attend the services please refrain from hugging or shaking hands and follow all social distancing guidelines. Memorial contributions may be made to the Trinity Lutheran Church or the Quincy Humane Society. The Hamilton Funeral Home in Augusta, Ill., is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 1 to July 3, 2020