Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hamilton Funeral Home
200 Orchard St.
Augusta, IL 62311
217-392-2418
Resources
More Obituaries for Judy White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy White

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judy White Obituary
QUINCY -- Judy White, 77, of Quincy, formerly of Augusta, Ill., died at 7:45 p.m. Monday, June 29, 2020, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy.

She was born on Sept. 13, 1942, in Adams County, Illinois to Norman J. and Kathryn Kaufman Haschemeyer.

She married Dick White on Dec. 11, 1960, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Golden, Ill. He survives.

Judy was employed as a Pre-K Teacher's Aide at the Southeastern School District for 32 years. She was a graduate of Central High School in Camp Point, Ill., and Gem City Business College in Quincy, Ill. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Golden, Ill. Judy was a former member of the Tri-County Country Club in Augusta, Ill., she enjoyed bowling, going to gambling boats and taking many train and bus trips with her husband Dick.

She is survived by a son, Richard (Dee) White of Quincy, Ill., a daughter, Lori (Tracy) Kirbach of Springfield, Ill., a granddaughter, Chloe Kirbach of Springfield, Ill., and a nephew, Jim Juilfs of Ariz.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Jeanne Bell.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Golden, Ill., with Rev. Jeff Corson officiating.

Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Augusta, Ill.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, those wishing to attend the services please refrain from hugging or shaking hands and follow all social distancing guidelines.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Trinity Lutheran Church or the Quincy Humane Society.

The Hamilton Funeral Home in Augusta, Ill., is handling arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 1 to July 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -