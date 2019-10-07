|
|
Julia A. Baker, 88, of Quincy, passed away at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at St. Vincent's Home in Quincy. A funeral will be held Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy. Deacon Terry Ellerman will officiate. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Quincy. A visitation will be held Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. at O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy. Julia was born Aug. 5, 1931, in New York City to John Cronin and Florence A. Bobb Cronin Scarry. She married Glenn C. Baker on Nov. 26, 1952. He preceded her in death on May 7, 1978. Julia is survived by 3 children, Thomas McKenna (Sandy) of Quincy, Nancy Bernhardt (Michael) of Quincy, and Timothy Baker (Andrea) of Quincy; 10 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by 1 brother, John Cronin (Patricia) of Dumont, N.J.; 2 sisters, Margie Collins of Quincy and Roseanne Parks (George) of Yonkers, N.Y.; as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Julia is preceded in death by her parents; 2 sons, PFC Kenneth McKenna, Jr. and Glenn C. "Pistol" Baker, Jr.; 1 daughter, Tina Rice; and 1 sister, Anna Bligh. Professionally, Julia was a CNA for over 20 years in the Alzheimer's unit of Good Samaritan Home in Quincy as well as Home Healthcare for several years. She also worked at Maid Rite and was a school crossing guard for many years. Julia was a longtime member of South Side Boat Club in Quincy. She loved boating on the Mississippi River and going to Hogback Island. Julia took great pride in her beginnings in New York City. She enjoyed watching baseball, and carried that pride over to being an avid New York Yankees fan, as well as a Chicago Cubs fan. Julia was a Roman Catholic by faith and was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church in Quincy. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Connie Allison and the staff at St. Vincent's Home for their loving care of Julia. Memorial contributions may be made to Children's Hospital in St. Louis or Blessing Hospice. Pallbearers will be Thomas McKenna, Thomas McKenna, Jr., Timothy Baker, Michael Bernhardt, Scott Bernhardt, and P.J. Baker.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2019