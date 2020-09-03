|
Julia C. Stephens, 78, of Phoenix, formerly of Hannibal, died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at her home. Julia was born in Sciota, Ill., on March 10, 1942, a daughter of Rufus and Mary (Briggs) Miller. Julia was a 1960 graduate of Quincy Senior High. She held various jobs throughout her life, including working as a sales associate in retail. She was of the Catholic faith, formerly attending the Church of St. Peter in Quincy and currently was a member of St. Clement of Rome Catholic Church in Sun City, Ariz. Julia never met a stranger. She loved golfing and the warm Arizona weather. Survivors include three daughters, Sherri Terwelp (Terry Murray) of Quincy, Lori Weiss (Teresa) of Hannibal and Tisha (Samuel) Horrell of Raymore, Mo.; five grandchildren, Michelle Terwelp, Tyler (Leena) Terwelp, Blake Terwelp, and Brayden and Teagan Horrell; three great-grandchildren; three siblings, Samuel (Joan) Miller of Florida, Darlene (Barry) VonThun of Palmyra, Mo., and Eva Faye Livers of Shelbina; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers and sisters, Clifford and Larry Miller, Betty Hartsock, Arlene Davis, Bonnie Broughton, and Charles, Danny and Reuben Miller. Memorial services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Ronald McDonald House or to Horizons Food Pantry. Condolences may be expressed online at dukerandhaugh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5, 2020