Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-1011
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 5, 2020
3:00 PM
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
View Map
Julia C. Stephens


1942 - 2020
Julia C. Stephens Obituary
Julia C. Stephens, 78, of Phoenix, formerly of Hannibal, died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at her home. Julia was born in Sciota, Ill., on March 10, 1942, a daughter of Rufus and Mary (Briggs) Miller.

Julia was a 1960 graduate of Quincy Senior High. She held various jobs throughout her life, including working as a sales associate in retail.

She was of the Catholic faith, formerly attending the Church of St. Peter in Quincy and currently was a member of St. Clement of Rome Catholic Church in Sun City, Ariz.

Julia never met a stranger. She loved golfing and the warm Arizona weather.

Survivors include three daughters, Sherri Terwelp (Terry Murray) of Quincy, Lori Weiss (Teresa) of Hannibal and Tisha (Samuel) Horrell of Raymore, Mo.; five grandchildren, Michelle Terwelp, Tyler (Leena) Terwelp, Blake Terwelp, and Brayden and Teagan Horrell; three great-grandchildren; three siblings, Samuel (Joan) Miller of Florida, Darlene (Barry) VonThun of Palmyra, Mo., and Eva Faye Livers of Shelbina; and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers and sisters, Clifford and Larry Miller, Betty Hartsock, Arlene Davis, Bonnie Broughton, and Charles, Danny and Reuben Miller.

Memorial services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Ronald McDonald House or to Horizons Food Pantry.

Condolences may be expressed online at dukerandhaugh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5, 2020
