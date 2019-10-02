|
QUINCY -- Julia "Julie" Schullian, 38, of Quincy, died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at 11:51 a.m. at Blessing Hospital. Julie was born Aug. 5, 1981, in Quincy, a daughter of Dan and Elizabeth McMasters Schullian. Julie loved livestock and farming. She was very involved in the FFA Alumni, and she was an active livestock show judge. Julie was also a livestock fitter, who enjoyed helping her nieces and other youth prep and groom their livestock for exhibition. She also spent a lot of her time doing various woodworking and building projects with her nieces. Julie was a great cook. Most of all she loved getting together with her family on Sundays for dinner and card games. Survivors include her partner, Trisha Erke and two daughters, Breanna and Dakota Bowen, all of Camp Point, Ill.; her parents, Dan and Beth Schullian of Quincy; three siblings, Jennifer (Terry) Morrow of Quincy; Joanna (George) Hilburn of Timewell, Ill.; and Bryan (Autumn) Schullian of Augusta, Ill.; four nieces and nephews, Julianna Morrow, Gretchen Holmes, and Paxton and Tinley Schullian; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Julia was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Richard and Dorothy McMasters and paternal grandparents, Cecil and Wilma Schullian. Celebration of life: 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at the Adams County Fairgrounds in the "Show" Barn. Come dressed to "show." Jeans and casual dress is encouraged. Memorials: in lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Julie Schullian Memorial Fund. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2019