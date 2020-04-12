|
|
Julianne Peters, 89, of Camp Point, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at the home of her daughter in Pensacola, Fla. Born July 12, 1930, in Edina, Mo., Julianne was one of 11 children born to Bruce and Gladys Kenoyer Hamlin. She married the Rev. Ray Peters January 31, 1950, in Memphis, Mo. He preceded her in death May 10, 2009. Julianne was a homemaker and worked alongside her husband in the Ray Peters Trucking Co. in Edina. In 1968 they began pastoring the Assembly of God Church in Camp Point, a position they held for more than 40 years. Julianne was an avid gardener and enjoyed cooking for her many friends and family. She cherished her time spent with family and was very devoted to the reading of God's word and ministry. Survivors include three daughters, Sherri Anne Leigh (Pat) of Pensacola, and their two children, Lesli Groce (Randy) and Codey Leigh (Ashley) of Pensacola, Kathy Irene Libmann-Cantrell (Kevin) of Columbia, Tenn., and their three children, Lori Tharp (Ed) of San Jose, Calif., Lea Stoddard (Chris) Round Rock, Texas, and Ariel Libmann of Columbia and Mary Lynn Baucom (Bob) of Camp Point and their four children, Jami Johnson (Adam) of Frisco, Texas, Jessi Baucom of Camp Point, Zach Baucom (Kolina) of Camp Point and Taylor Baucom of Franklin, Tenn.; 13 great-grandchildren, Brecklyn and Bela Groce, Bryce, Dylan and Conner Tharp, Austen and Emmy Stoddard, Wyatt, Cora and Adeline Johnson, Paxton and Genevieve Leigh, and Kona Baucom; a sister, Betty Shahan of Kirksville, Mo.; four brothers, Frank Hamlin, Harley Hamlin (Judy) and Charley Hamlin (Nancy), all of Edina, and Tom Hamlin (Maureen Mayer) of Novelty, Mo.; four sisters-in-law, Millie Hamlin and Joan Hamlin, both of Edina, Verna Marie Hamlin of Hurdland, Mo., and Garles Hamlin of Brashear, Mo.; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a sister, Mary Bishop; four brothers, Ray, Roland, Ralph and Donnie Hamlin; two sisters-in-law, Ernestine Hamlin and Mary Jane Hamlin; and one brother-in-law, Jack Bishop. Due to the current health situation under the direction of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, local health authorities and the state of Illinois, services for Mrs. Peters will be private. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Camp Point. Memorial contributions may be made to the Julianne Peters Memorial Fund in care of Lummis Hamilton Funeral Home, PO Box 255, Camp Point, IL. 62320. Online condolences may be left at hamiltonfuneralhomes.net or sent directly via email to her daughters: Sherri: [email protected], Kathy: [email protected] and Mary Lynn: [email protected] Condolences also may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020