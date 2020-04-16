|
Julie Ann Schild Finley, 65, of St. Louis, formerly of Quincy, Illinois, passed away at 12:46 a.m. Monday, April 13, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis. A private graveside burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery in Quincy, with the Rev. Timothy White officiating. O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home is handling arrangements. Julie was born June 5, 1954, in Quincy to Eugene Schild and Phyllis Vest Schild. Survivors include two brothers, Jeff Schild (Betsy) of Quincy and John Schild of Quincy; one best and longtime friend, Sharon Scott of St. Louis; one niece, Christina Frankel (Jason) of Quincy; one nephew, John Schild (Amy Jones) of Nashville, Tenn.; one great-niece, Gracie Frankel of Quincy; one great-nephew, Jackson Frankel of Quincy; one stepnephew, Taylor Scott (Abigail) of St. Louis; one stepniece, Debbie Scott (Rick) of St. Louis; one stepgreat-nephew, Maverick Scott of St. Louis; and many cousins, aunts and uncles. Julie was preceded in death by her parents; and her grandparents, Julian and Genevieve Vest and John and Pauline Schild. Julie was a retired licensed practical nurse at Green Park Nursing Home in St. Louis. In her free time, Julie loved to travel. She enjoyed bowling in her younger years. Julie traveled to many Major League Baseball parks over the years for games, but the St. Louis Cardinals was her favorite team. Elder's fried chicken, her pet dog, Cubbie, and Betty Boop were a few of Julie's favorites. Most of all, Julie simply enjoyed the time she shared with her family and friends. Julie was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ. Memorial contributions may be made to Quincy Humane Society or Trinity United Church of Christ. Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed atODonnellCookson.com. Condolences also may be expressed online at whig.com.
