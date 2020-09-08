Home

Juna Gail Homrighausen, age 67 of LaBelle, MO passed away Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill. She was born July 21, 1953, in Macomb, Ill., the daughter of Donald George and Mary Louise Kropp Urton. She was united in marriage to Doug Homrighausen on Nov. 17, 1978 in Columbus, Ill.

Surviving are her husband Doug Homrighausen of LaBelle, Mo., her mother Mary Louise Urton of Quincy, Ill., two sons, Kurt (Kathy) Homrighausen of Lacey, Wash., Kent (Jessica) Homrighausen of Ft. Leonard Wood, Mo., one sister Carol Jean (Tom) Peterson of Fowler, Ill., one grandson William Homrighausen and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Juna was preceded in death by her father and one brother Harold Dean Urton.

Juna received her education in Quincy, Ill., graduating from Quincy High School. She was engaged in farming with her husband in the Steffenville area and Eldred, Ill., for several years. She had also been employed at J.C. Penny's in Quincy, IL and Robeson's Department Store in Champaign, IL.

Juna served 22 years in the Illinois National Guard as a Petroleum Specialist. She was a member of the Presbyterian Church in Quincy, Ill.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in the Coder Funeral Chapel in LaBelle, Mo. Reverend Jesse Rogers will officiate the services. Burial with full military honors will be in the Steffenville Cemetery.

Visitation will be Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, from noon till time of services at 2 p.m. in the Coder Funeral Chapel in LaBelle, Mo.

Memorials are suggested to the Shiloh Children's Home, Quanada Domestic Abuse Home, s or . Memorials may be left at or mailed to Coder Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 151, LaBelle, MO, 63447.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 8 to Sept. 10, 2020
