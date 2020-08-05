|
June E. Terwelp, 96, of Mendon, died Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at her home. She was born June 19, 1924, in Quincy, the daughter of Albert and Bertha (Zimmerman) Menke. She married Walter A. Terwelp on June 30, 1948, at St. John Catholic Church. He preceded her in death Oct. 2, 2002. June worked in the banking industry in the Quincy area for many years. She was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church and a former longtime member of St. John Catholic Church. Family was June's life. Survivors include two children, Jeff A. Terwelp of Mendon and Debbie Hoskin and her husband, Dan, of Quincy; two grandchildren, Forest Irvine and his fiancee, Katie Colbert, and Mariah Myiat and her husband, Rylan; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. In addition to her husband, June was preceded in death by her parents. Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home and at 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Edward Catholic Church. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to St. Edward Catholic Church. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2020