|
|
Kara Belle Linnenburger, 83, of Ewing, passed away at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at her daughter's home in Lewistown. She was born March 22, 1937, at Fall Creek, Ill., a daughter of Charles Wesley and Ruby Dale Johnston Long. She was married to Billie Keith Ragan and later to David Linnenburger. For many years, Kara enjoyed spending Sunday evenings at Quincy Raceways. She also liked to call square dances and read nonfiction books. She attended school at Payson, was a past 4-H leader, enjoyed riding horses and was a former member of the Ewing Saddle Club. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her family and her grandchildren. Survivors include four sons, Joe (Penny) Ragan of Rye, Colo., Jim (Kim) Ragan of Rye, Kris (Sofia) Ragan of Dodge City, Kan., Greg (April) Ragan of Lewistown and Steve (Darcey) Linnenburger of Canton, Mo.; two daughters, Terri (Frank) Pryor of Payson and Stephanie (Pat) Gray of Lewistown; daughter-in-law, Mary Ragan of Barry, Ill.; 26 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Ted Ragan; sister, Becky Ann Long; and brother, Charles Dale Long. The family extends special thanks to Kara's neighbors Fred and Marilyn Raleigh for their many acts of kindness. Funeral services will be at noon Saturday, June 6, at Ball-Davis Funeral Home in Ewing, with the Rev. Jesse Rogers officiating. Burial will be in Payson New Cemetery, Payson, Ill. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the funeral home. The family suggests memorials be made to Hospice of Northeast Missouri. Condolences may be expressed online at davis-fh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 4 to June 6, 2020