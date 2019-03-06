EDINA, Mo. -- Kara Lynn McGinnis, 47, of Edina, died Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Knox County Nursing Home in Edina. She was born Nov. 7, 1971, in Quincy, to Lawrence Michael (Mike) and Janice Bishop McGinnis. Kara attended Edina Elementary School and graduated from St. Mary's Special School in St. Louis in 1989. She came home and started attending Wider Opportunities. She worked in the laundry department at Knox County Nursing Home for 22 years. Kara enjoyed movies, shopping and getting manicures. She really enjoyed going out to eat pizza. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Edina. Survivors include her mother, Janice McGinnis, of Edina; a brother, Kevin Michael (Pamela) McGinnis of St. Joseph; a nephew and niece Kelton and Kenzie McGinnis of St. Joseph; aunts and uncles, Donna Stockham and fiancee Bruce Normile of Baring, Sue (Dick) Johnson of Baring, Dan (Judi) Bishop of Baring and Brenda (Mike) Beckner of Corydon, Iowa; and numerous cousins. Kara was preceded in death by her father on July 14, 2018; and several aunts and uncles, Jack and Mary Bishop, J.W. Bishop, Kenneth Stockham, Judy Bishop, and Mike and Carol Lee Bishop. SERVICES: A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 9, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Edina, with the Rev. Colin Franklin conducting. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Music will be provided by the Clark Family. Casket bearers will be Michael Bishop, Mark Bishop, Ryan Bishop, Evan Glasgow, Alan Dixson and Bryce Dixson. VISITATION: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 8, at Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home in Edina. A prayer service will be at 5 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: St. Joseph Catholic Church, Knox County Nutrition Site or Hospice of Northeast Missouri. ARRANGEMENTS: Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home. WEBSITE: hudsonrimerfh.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary