QUINCY -- Karen Andrea Peters, 75, of Quincy, died on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at her home. She was born Sept. 16, 1944, in Iowa City, Iowa, a daughter of Eugene W. Gregory and Wilene M. (Boyd) Gaskill. Karen was employed as a home care giver and had worked as a cook at the Adams County Courthouse and the former Travelodge motel. She was a woman possessing a strong Christian faith and was currently attending New Beginnings Evangelical Free Church. Karen wrote poems and was a published author. She loved going to thrift stores and garage sales with her mom, sister and friends. Karen is survived by her mother, Wilene Gaskill of Canton, Mo.; four children, Kirk (Fran) Peters of Josephine, Tex., Sherry (Byron) Kennedy of Allen, Tex., Jennifer Peters of Decatur, Ill., and Barry (Melissa) Peters of Milton, Fla.; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two siblings, Stephen (Linda) Gregory of Avon, Ill., and Stacy (Clyde) Nall of Quincy; several nieces and nephews also survive. She was preceded in death by her father and stepfather, Gerald "Jerry" Gaskill. Private services are planned. Inurnment will be at a later date in Quincy Memorial Park. Memorials are suggested to be donated to Disabled Veterans of America. Services are in the care of Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed online at dukerandhaugh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 14 to Sept. 16, 2020