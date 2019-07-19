QUINCY -- Karen Blickhan, 67, of Quincy, passed away on Monday, July 15, in Noblesville, Ind. Karen was born on March 11, 1952, in Quincy, a daughter of Eugene and Doris Moss Blickhan. Karen was a 1970 graduate of Unity High School in Mendon and a 1974 graduate of Quincy College. She worked numerous years as a teacher at St. Peter school in Quincy and co-sponsored the eighth-grade Washington, D.C., trip for many of those years. She went on to be para-educator at Quincy Senior High School and retired in 2018. She was very involved with Illinois Junior Academy of Science as the regional chair and state sponsor for over 20 years. Karen was known for taking drives, enjoying music, grabbing a bite to eat with friends and often gabbing on the phone. She absolutely adored her nieces and great-nieces and offered adventures at any and every chance. Karen leaves behind a sister, Connie (Kent) Wasson of Pittsfield; nieces Angela (Randy) Szumski of Noblesville, Ind., Regina (Brad) Benner of Tolono, Ill., and Peggy Blickhan of Chicago, Ill.; great-nieces, Kelsey and Miranda Szumski; and special pets, Socks and Gunnar. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Duane Blickhan. Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home with Fr. Aaron Kuhn officiating. Inurnment in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Monday. Memorials may be made to Riverwalk Village Activity Director's Fund. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at dukerandhaugh.com and whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 19 to July 21, 2019