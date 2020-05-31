Karen Dawn Brinkman, 44, of Centralia, and formerly of Quincy, died at 11:14 a.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Columbia. Karen was born July 24, 1975, in Mount Vernon, Ill., the daughter of Dale L. and Nancy E. Laird Hall. She married Darren D. Brinkman on Aug. 26, 2000, in Whittington. He survives. Karen was a Wayne City High School graduate and received her bachelor's degree from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale. She was employed by the USDA National Resources Conservation Service in Illinois, Indiana and Missouri, and most recently served as assistant state conservationist for Partnerships and Initiatives in Missouri. Her 25-year career was one of understanding leadership, mentoring, supervising and promoting the agency's mission. Her work involved building partnerships with many related groups such as the Missouri Association of Soil and Water Districts; Department of Natural Resources; Missouri Department of Conservation; Missouri Cattlemen; Missouri Farm Bureau; MFA; QuailForever/Pheasant Forever; Missouri Corn, Soybean and Rice Growers; and University Extension, to name a few. Karen had an infectious smile that would light up a room. Her kind, loving spirit touched many lives and formed everlasting friendships. She enjoyed traveling, spending time with family and friends, and attending any of her children's activities. She especially loved going to Caleb and Claire's ball games and school activities. She was a member of Luther Memorial Church in Quincy and attended Rock Fork Fellowship in Hallsville, Mo. She was also a member of Women in Natural Resources, Soil and Water Conservation Society, chairperson of Missouri NRCS Civil Rights Committee, and managed the Missouri Tri State Leadership Program. In addition to her husband, Darren, survivors include her son, Caleb Brinkman of Centralia; her daughter, Claire Brinkman of Centralia; her parents; two sisters, Cathy (Brad) Futrell and their children, Grace and Aden of McLeansboro, Ill., and Christie (Aaron) Rawls and their children, Drew and Lily of Dahlgren, Ill.; and a brother, Lee (Sara) Hall of Wayne City, Ill. Karen was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Ruth Brinkman; grandparents, Dain and Mavis Hall and Art and Genevieve Laird; a stepgrandfather, Gene Brinkman; and her uncle, Jerry Hall. A private family service will be held with the Revs. Patricia Reep and Tony Metz officiating, with burial in Graymount Cemetery, Coatsburg, Ill. To attend the service for Karen remotely, please join us at 10 a.m. Central Time on Tuesday, June 2, using this link: https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/4786039 The recording of Karen's service will be available online for 90 days if you are unable to attend remotely on Tuesday. Services also will be held at a later date in Centralia and in Southern Illinois. Memorials may be made to Caleb and Claire Brinkman Career Fund. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald-Whig from May 31 to Jun. 2, 2020.