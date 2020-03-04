|
|
Karen Kay Deitzman, 71, of El Dara, passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. She was born Oct. 2, 1948, in Dayton, Ohio, to Howard and Ethel Weller Kesling. She married Thomas Jesse Deitzman on May 21, 1968, and he preceded her in death on June 1, 2017. Karen worked at Barry Community Care Center in the kitchen for many years. Her greatest joy in life was being a homemaker, raising her children and running the household. She also loved being a grandmother and great-grandmother. Karen was the perfect anchor to her husband, conforming to his adventurous lifestyle and always standing by his side. To quote a family friend, "Behind every great man is a greater woman." Karen was a past member of the El Dara Christian Church and was a Christian in faith. Karen was a loving and caring woman who created a nurturing home for her family and was a rock to many friends when in need. She enjoyed growing succulents, tending to her koi pond and gardening. She had been residing at Barry Community Care Center since 2015, where she enjoyed doing crafts and visiting with friends. Survivors include her children, Erika (Sean) White of Quincy, Leticia Farmer of Colony, Texas, Ingrid Deitzman of Wentzville, Mo., Ursula (Bruce) Jones of Barry, Ill., and Thomas Joshua Deitzman of El Dara; 11 grandchildren, Thomas Jordan Deitzman, Ashley Jones, Tera Deitzman, Levi Jones, Sierra Romanski, Morgan Romanski, Jerred Farmer, Cameron Farmer, Logan Farmer, Shayden Farmer and Lauren Elkins; two great-grandchildren, Liam Thomas and Brysenn Deitzman; one great-great-granddaughter, Adelyn Farmer; a sister, Karol (Richard) Hellhake of Bradenton, Fla.; brother, Fred Sheets of Miamisberg, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Thomas Deitzman; daughter, Nichole Deitzman; grandson, Jacob Dunham; and parents, Howard and Ethel Kesling. A celebration of life will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Niebur Funeral Chapel in Barry. Interment will be held privately at a later date in Taylor Martin Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Taylor Martin Cemetery or Pike County Animal Shelter. Condolences may be expressed online at nieburfh.com or whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020