Services Celebration of Life 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM at the Riester home

QUINCY -- Karen Kay (Crump) (Davis) Riester, 67, died Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, surrounded by her family at St. Marys Hospital in Rochester, Minn. Karen was born in Quincy and raised in Quincy and Germany, where her family was stationed with the Army for many years. Karen graduated from Stuttgart American High School in Germany and then attended flight attendant school and Rochester Community and Technical College. She went on to have a career at Mayo Clinic. An Army brat, wife and mother, Karen was dedicated to supporting the troops. Although never serving on active duty herself, Karen was recommended for appointment as an honorary member of the 503rd Infantry Regiment for actively supporting the 503rd Infantry Regiment Heritage, the 173 Airborne Brigade Association, and active and reserve components of the U.S. Army. She played an instrumental role in Chapter 24's hosting of three annual national reunions in Rochester. Specifically, in addition to general support of these events, she organized and executed Gold Star meetings and activities, arranging for guest speakers who addressed mental and emotional issues of concern to this elite group of individuals. In 2005, Karen commenced an ongoing participation in the 173rd Airborne Brigade Memorial Foundation at Fort Benning, Ga. For five years, through the fundraising, ground-breaking, construction and dedication of the memorial, she worked tirelessly in multiple aspects of the foundation's activities. Continuing her compassionate ministry to Gold Star families, she ultimately was appointed the foundation's Gold Star coordinator. She planned and coordinated all social and protocol activities of the foundation, including dealing with veterans and active duty soldiers of all ranks from private to general. Her intimate knowledge of regimental history facilitated her success in this role. In 2010, Karen became a member of the board of directors of the 173rd Airborne Brigade Memorial Foundation, serving as secretary, Gold Star outreach chair, and director of protocol. She also served as the family readiness group leader (FRG) for Charlie Company, 2-135 Infantry Battalion in Winona, Minn., during the Operation New Dawn deployment to Kuwait from 2011-2012. Karen was a woman of deep faith. This faith sustained her throughout her adult life and led her to search for a lay religious community that resonated with her soulfulness. This desire was met when she found, at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church in St. Paul, Minn., the lay Carmelite community where she was subsequently professed as a member. Shortly after her profession she began inquiry about establishing a similar community in Rochester. With the help and mentorship of Mother Rosemary Quinn, prioress of the Hermits of St. Mary of Carmel in Houston, Minn., Karen co-founded the St. Joseph Lay Carmelite Community at the Church of the Resurrection in Rochester and served as its formation director for a number of years. Concurrently, she also served as the regional formation director for Minnesota, North and South Dakota. Karen was the eldest of six children and was the beloved wife of Floyd C. Riester for 48 years. She will forever be remembered by her loving children, Danielle Riester of Minneapolis, Crist (Kimberly) Riester of Rochester and Ashley (Kyle) Laganiere of Elgin Ill.; six grandchildren, Sydney, Christian, Hailey, Cameren, Kemaya, Royce and Ries; two great-grandchildren; three sisters, Madge (Bruce) Douglas, Sharris Davis and Vanessa (Duane) Palmer; and two brothers, Micki Free (Britt) and Rodger Davis Jr. She was preceded in death by a sister, Vikki (Davis) Harris; her father, John Crump; her mother, Dolores Davis; and her stepfather, Rodger Davis Sr. SERVICES: A celebration of life will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at the Riester home. Please contact a family member for further details. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 8 to May 10, 2019