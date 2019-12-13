|
QUINCY -- Karen Louise Raleigh, 77, a former resident of Quincy and a recent resident of Oregon City, Ore., died Dec. 8, 2019, at her residence after a short illness. Karen was the daughter of Emile and Elsie Raleigh of Quincy. She was a member of the disabled community in Quincy, Houston, and Portland. She enjoyed bowling, going to the library, bingo and the company of her family. Karen is survived by her cousins and caregivers, Joyce Korschgen and Carolyn Korschgen Heinz. She is preceded in death by her parents. She is remembered as a happy, caring person and will be missed by those who know and loved her. Karen will be buried in Forest Grove Cemetery in Canton, Mo., alongside her parents and many other family members. She was a lifelong admirer of cats of all kinds, and donations may be made to the nonprofit lovingarmspetplacement.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019