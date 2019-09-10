|
Karen L. Shanks, 53, of Sunset Home in Quincy, passed away at 11:03 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Blessing Hospital. Born Sept. 8, 1965 in Quincy, Karen was the daughter of Leo C. and Shelby Fae Uppinghouse Shanks. Karen enjoyed watching classic movies on TV and was an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan who enjoyed many sporting events, including baseball, football, WWE wrestling and attending local auto races and watching Nascar. On June 17, 1992, Karen was blessed with her daughter, Autumn. Karen devoted her life to caring for Autumn who preceded her in death on April 2, 2019. Karen was employed as a C.N.A. for many years in Quincy until her health forced her retirement. Survivors include her father and stepmother, Leo and Emily Shanks of Quincy; two brothers, Kevin Shanks (Donna) of Fayetteville, N.C. and Travis Shanks (Tiffany) of Quincy; a nephew, Brandon Shanks (Prissa); and three nieces, Kaitlyn Hocking (Matt), Grace Shanks and Lily Shanks. Karen was preceded in death by her mother, Shelby; and her daughter, Autumn. Cremation arrangements are in the care of the Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home. Memorial graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at the Payson New Cemetery with Pastor Lois Sorrill officiating. There is no visitation, but friends are invited to attend the services. Memorials may be made to Leo Shanks to help with expenses.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 10 to Sept. 12, 2019