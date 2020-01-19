|
Karen Louise (Hively) Vahle, 66, of Quincy, passed away Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at her home. Karen was born March 20, 1953, in Quincy, to Marion L. and Grace A. Bradney Hively. She first married Charles Gray. She later remarried to Craig Vahle, who preceded her in death. Survivors include two sons, Charles Andrew Gray and Richard W. Gray; two grandchildren, Malachi Gray and Arionna Grace Gray; two brothers, Samuel Hively (Donetta) of Mendon, Ill., and Floyd Hively (Carol) of Clayton, Ill.; one sister, Grace A. Bringer (Paul) of LaGrange, Mo.; and many, many nieces and nephews. Karen also was a loving caretaker for her dearest friend, Albert Hahn, who will miss her dearly. In addition to her husband, Karen was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Glenn Hively and Richard Hively; and two uncles who were like parents to her, Robert "Uncle Bob" Bradney and Grant James "Uncle Jim" Bradney. Professionally, Karen was a janitorial worker for many years. Karen loved to collect angels. Her family and friends will remember her as a generous person with a heart of gold who was always willing to help anyone in need. Services are pending with the O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy. Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Jan. 19 to Jan. 21, 2020