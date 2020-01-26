|
|
Karen Louise (Hively) Vahle, 66, of Quincy, passed away Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at her home. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, in Greenmount Cemetery in Quincy. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy. The family will host a reception in memory of Karen from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Microtel Inn and Suites Banquet Room. Karen was born March 20, 1953, in Quincy to Marion L. and Grace A. Bradney Hively. She first married Charles Gray. She was later remarried to Craig Vahle, who preceded her in death. Survivors include two sons, Charles Andrew Gray and Richard W. Gray; two grandchildren, Malachi Gray and Arionna Grace Gray; two brothers, Samuel Hively (Donetta) of Mendon, Ill., and Floyd Hively (Carol) of Clayton, Ill.; one sister, Grace A. Bringer (Paul) of LaGrange, Mo.; and many, many nieces and nephews. Karen also was a loving caretaker for her dearest friend, Albert Hahn, who will miss her dearly. In addition to her husband, Karen was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Glenn Hively and Richard Hively (Dianne); and two uncles who were like parents to her, Robert "Uncle Bob" Bradney and Grant James "Uncle Jim" Bradney. Professionally, Karen was a janitorial worker for many years. Karen loved to collect angels. Her family and friends will remember her as a generous person with a heart of gold who was always willing to help anyone in need. Memorial contributions may be made to the O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home. Condolences may be expressed online at ODonnellCookson.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28, 2020