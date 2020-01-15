|
Karen Sue Myers, 75, of Quincy, died Sunday, January 12, 2020, at her home. She was born Sept. 23, 1944, in Quincy, the daughter of Victor and Mary (Brennick) Hull. Karen married Rickie Myers in August 1991. Survivors include her husband; her mother, Mary Hull; her children, Tina Wellman, Tony Turner, Josh (Buffy) Myers and Jesse (Rachel) Myers; grandchildren, Shanna (Jason) Brinks, Shane (Jamie) Wellman, Skylar (Shane) Richmiller, Tristan Brown, Amy Hill, Michael Hill, Valen Hill, Harley Myers, Brooklyn Myers and Jaxon Myers; and brothers, Dan (Pat) Hull, Terry (Diane) Hull, Chuck (Jan) Hull and Gary (Rosie) Hull. Karen was preceded in death by her father; a daughter, Tammy Brown; a sister, Sherry Laws; a brother, Bobby Hull; and a granddaughter, Cheyenne Myers. A celebration of life will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Payson Townhall, 114 N. Main St., Payson, Ill. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020