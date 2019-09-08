|
Karen Zopf, 59, of Quincy, joined her creator on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019.
Harold and Dorothy (Bastert) Zopf of Quincy, blessed with her arrival on May 4, 1960, survive their beloved daughter.
Karen was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church and enjoyed her involvement with Quincy Spirit immensely. An avid Oak Ridge Boys and Cubs fan, Karen also enjoyed Special Olympics (especially bowling), bingo and word search. Karen had a deep love of her family, especially her great-nieces and great-nephews.
Karen attended special education classes until age 21 and worked at Transitions of Western Illinois for many years. She was an amazing dancer and warmed the hearts of everyone she met. Everyone was welcomed with a big hug, and they were her "favorite" at that moment in time.
In addition to her parents, survivors include a very special aunt, Marilyn Martin of Quincy; three brothers and their wives, Mike Zopf (Marilynne Wright-Zopf) of Champaign, Ill., David Zopf (Doris Acquaviva-Zopf) of Hoschton, Ga., and Brian Zopf (Donna Zopf) of Quincy; nieces and nephews and their families, Adam Zopf of California, Eric Zopf (Sarah) and child, Haley, of Wheeling, Ill., Bradley Zopf (Lydia) and children, Jonah and Micah, of Kenosha, Wis., Danielle (Nick Mercer) and children, Ralph and Henry, of Quincy, Tori Zopf of Boston and Peter Zopf of Watertown, Mass.
Preceding her in death were a very special uncle, Kent Martin, and a cousin, Kevin Martin; her maternal and paternal grandparents; and numerous aunts and uncles.
Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home, with a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Blessed Sacrament Church. Interment will be in Greenmount Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Transitions of Western Illinois or Blessed Sacrament Parish.
Condolences may be expressed online at dukerandhaugh.com or whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 8 to Sept. 10, 2019