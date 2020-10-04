|
Karl Frederick Griffenhagen Du Puy, AIA, professor emeritus of architecture at the University of Maryland, passed away at his home in Washington, DC, on August 21, 2020, from heart failure due to cardiac amyloidosis. He was 78. The second son of Dr. Elbert Newton Du Puy, an obstetrician, and Ruth Christine Du Puy (née Griffenhagen), Ric -- as he was known in his younger days -- was born in 1942 in Beckley, West Virginia. He grew up in Quincy, Illinois, along with his brothers Jack and Bill; the boys and their cousin Ted Truman spent many happy childhood summers at their grandfather's house on Lake Geneva in Wisconsin. Ric was an Eagle Scout and traveled to England in 1957 for the World Scout Jamboree. He was a varsity wrestler both at Quincy Senior High School (class of 1960) and then at Dartmouth College. He earned graduate degrees in architecture from the University of Pennsylvania and the Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands, which he attended on a Fulbright-Hays scholarship. In 1969 Ric began work as an urban designer for the City of New York, where he was involved in such projects as the revitalization of the then-emerging neighborhood of TriBeCa. In 1972 he married Margaret (Peg) Kepner, a fellow Fulbright-Hays scholar whom he had met on the way to the Netherlands; they were among the pioneering residents of NoHo, living in a loft apartment they renovated in a former leather-goods factory. In 1977 they moved to Washington, DC. Over more than four decades at the University of Maryland, Karl taught a range of courses, most famously the long-running and popular "Urban Development and Design Theory." He was also a pillar of the school's design studio sequence, overseeing the master's theses of nearly 200 students. A colleague described Karl as "unique in his ability to work effectively between his two passions, urbanism and design craft." Beloved by his students, who compiled lists of his colorful "DuPuyisms," he was a five-time winner of awards for outstanding teaching. Karl loved to explore the world and his energy and curiosity were contagious. He spent 1983 on a fellowship to study India's urban form, traveling widely from a base in New Delhi along with Peg and their two-year-old son. He frequently led student trips overseas, as well as semesters abroad at Kiplin Hall in the north of England. Following his official retirement, Karl remained active as an emeritus professor, continuing to teach and lead study trips. He spent the spring of 2020 shepherding yet another group of thesis students through their projects. A committed urbanist and believer in cities throughout his life, Karl was also a lover of nature, never happier than when exploring the outdoors with his family and friends, whether canoeing in Minnesota, hiking in England's Lake District, or enjoying the view from the top of New Hampshire's Mt. Moosilauke -- a mountain he was proud to summit again in the summer of 2019. Karl's mother Ruth and father Newt lived in Quincy until their deaths in 1987 and 1995 respectively. Karl was also predeceased by his older brother Jack, and is survived by his wife Peg Kepner, his sons Frederick (Rick) and Paul, his younger brother Bill, and a host of friends, relations, colleagues, and former students. No memorial service is planned at this time. Those wishing to remember Karl with a donation could consider the Sierra Club, the National Park Foundation, or another conservation group; it is also anticipated that a legacy fund will be set up at the University of Maryland School of Architecture. A fuller obituary and an online guestbook can be found on DignityMemorial.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2020