QUINCY -- Karma N. Vickrey, 46, of Quincy, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 7:27 p.m. in Salem Township Hospital in Salem, Ill. Karma was born Aug. 28, 1973, in Quincy, the daughter of Charles Vickrey and Shelly Hultz. Karma had been employed for ten years by Knapheide Manufacturing. Recently she was working for Aggro Termite and Pest Control. In her spare time, Karma enjoyed hiking, swimming, camping, and going for walks. Music was also a big part of her life. She was a giver with one of the biggest hearts, who always shared whatever she had. She will always be remembered by her family as being the best comedian. Karma cared for every single person that entered into her life. Karma attended Faith Assembly of God. Survivors include: her daughter, Emily Schild of Quincy; her father, Charles Vickrey of Salem, Ill.; her mother, Shelly (Christopher) Hultz of Quincy, Ill.; her stepchildren, Zane Goehl and Morgan Fleer; her step-brother, Mitchell Provow; two step-sisters: Chinü and Brin Hultz; her paternal grandfather, Ronnie Seals; and maternal grandmother, Phyllis Graham, all of Quincy. Karma was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother; her maternal grandparents; her great-grandmother, Reba Simmons; and two uncles, Kerry and Cory Seals. "She is the brightest star on the darkest night because she understands how it feels to be lost. She is the mountain that offers support and shelter because she understands what it means to be a survivor. But she also is the ocean, pulling her waves back into herself as she rests between breaths, and she hopes that the world understands that even the sun must set to be able to rise." A celebration of Karma's life will be held at a later date. Memorials to Quincy Humane Society or to Emily Schild.