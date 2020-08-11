|
|
Karon H. Hultz, 76, Maywood, Mo., passed away on Aug. 8, 2020, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday Aug. 17, 2020 at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra, Mo. Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at United Pentecostal Church in Palmyra, Mo. Reverend Robert Axton will officiate. Karon was born on Jan. 8, 1944 in Quincy, to Howard and Hallie Stanbridge Richmiller and sister to; Barbara Powell, Joyce Smith of Quincy, Bonnie Zawacky (Fred) of Naples, Fla., Charlotte Sharp, David Richmiller, Steven Richmiller of Clayton, Ill., Shad Richmiller (Sherry) of Liberty, Ill.; step brother Scott Fitzgerald of Montrose Iowa. She is preceded in death by her daughter Melissa, husband Kenneth, Parents, two sisters Barbara and Charlotte, and brother David. Karon married Kenneth W. Hultz on Oct. 8, 1965. They raised six children together; Eric Hultz of Maywood, Mo. (wife Mitzi) Kevin Hultz of Cameron, Mo., Greg Hultz (wife Susan and their three children Elijah, Hannah, Abby), Darren Hultz (his children, Jacob, Nathaniel, Seth, and Ethan), Melissa Hultz, Tim Hultz (wife Heather, and their children Emily, James, Shawn, Andrew, Joey, and Kenzlee) and Rose Keller (a beloved family friend of Payson, Ill.); one great-grandson Asher Hultz. Karon and her family lived in Quincy for many years, before moving to Florida in 1978 for four years. When they returned to the Tri-State area, they settled in Maywood, Mo., until her passing. After she was married Karon started working for her mother in-law at the Pronto Restaurant, where she started as a dishwasher and worked her way up to being a Cook. In her brief stay in Florida, Karon worked at a hotel doing Housekeeping with her sister Charlotte. Upon her return to the Tri-State area, she was a housewife, until her youngest started school. Karon later became certified as an ACE (Accelerated Christian Education) teacher through her church and became a kindergarten teacher for Calvary Baptist Tabernacle Christian Academy. Her last employment was with heartland Services, where she helped homebound senior citizens cleaning their homes. Family was very important to Karon. She enjoyed visiting with her husband's family and talking to them on the phone. She also looked forward to the Richmiller Reunion and getting the latest news of her extended family members; seeing who was getting married and holding the most recent baby born in the family. To know Karon, you knew how much she loved her kids and grandkids. Karon looked forward to the Holiday gatherings and hoping someone brought an electric piano so she could see Emily, Elijah, Hannah or Susan play and everyone singing. Karon enjoyed seeing her sister from Florida, when she was able to before severe health problems impeded her, she enjoyed traveling to Florida to visit her, her family, and getting together with her sister in Charlotte's children. She looked forward to the bowling alley wings and going to yard sales, in Florida. Up until her last hospitalization, she loved going out to eat and visiting with Joyce, Steven, and her good friend/ step- mom Lynda Richmiller. Her other activities included, scrapbooking, canning vegetables from the garden, picking out flowers for Kenneth to plant, and going grocery shopping. Karon was a big St. Louis Cardinal fan and loved to watch a few games. She also liked to watch the Western Channel, Sun life Broadcasting (Jimmy Swaggar), and Fox News. Karon was a member and attended church at Palmyra Pentecostal Church. Memorials may be made to United Pentecostal Church of Palmyra. Pallbearers will be Ronnie Hultz, Steven Smith, Adam Smith, Howard Smith, Jacob Hultz, and Damon Sharp. Honorary pallbearer will be David Richmiller. Online condolences may be made at www.lewisbrothersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2020