|
|
FOWLER, Ill. -- Katherine G. "Katie" Ostermueller, 62, of Fowler, Ill., passed away at St. John's Hospital in Springfield, Ill., on Sept. 5, 2019. Katie was born on the Ernest Harmon Air Force base in Newfoundland, Canada, on July 25, 1957, a daughter of Harry and Shirley (Harvey) Sutton. She married Terry Ostermueller on May 10, 1997, in Hannibal, Mo. He survives. In addition to her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Bobbi Walker (Scott Hurley) of Fowler, Ill., and Misty Beaver (Kenny) of Hannibal, Mo.; five sisters, Donna Varner and Rhonda Dockweiler of Colo., Pat Haug and Theressa Sutton of Kans., and Debbi Zimbaro of Ariz.; one brother, Chris Sutton of Ariz.; and one grandson, Braeden Hurley. There will be a celebration of life gathering from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the Grove Inn, Quincy.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 10 to Sept. 12, 2019