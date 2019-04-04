QUINCY -- Katherine (Kathy) Gammon Holsinger, 61, of Quincy, formerly of Keokuk, Iowa, died Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at her home. Kathy was born Nov. 19, 1957, in Keokuk, to Jack M. and Helen Kelly Gammon. She graduated from Cardinal Stritch High School in 1976 and attended the University of Northern Iowa and Louisiana State University. Kathy married Dr. James F. Holsinger on Aug. 24, 1999, in Chicago. He survives. Kathy was employed by the Hubinger Company in Keokuk as a data processing engineer then as marketing director and as vice president of commodities for Roquette America. She also was the practice manager for James F. Holsinger, M.D., in Keokuk and most recently was employed as the director of strategy for Quincy Medical Group in Quincy. During her career, Kathy served on many organizational boards. She was the first woman to be appointed to the Corn Refiners Association board in Washington, D.C. She was vice chairman of the Renewable Fuels Association. Kathy also was involved in many charitable organizations, including service to the American Red Cross board of directors and the Salvation Army board of directors, both in Keokuk. Growing up, Kathy became an accomplished pianist and organist. She played the organ for many years at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Keokuk. In addition to her husband, Kathy is survived by Jim's five children, David Holsinger of Minneapolis, Minn.; Lisa (David) Curran of Jenkintown, Pa.; Molly (Tom) Froidl of Columbia, Mo.; Katie (Brad) Nigh of Victoria, Minn.; and Anne Holsinger (Christopher Jones) of Arlington, Va.; and nine grandchildren, Zarya, Sophie and Aislinn Curran, Josh and Drew Froidl, Abby, Caroline and Zachary Nigh and Rosalind Jones. She also is survived by her brother, Craig (Lorraine) Gammon of Anthem, Ariz.; sister, Julie (Dan) Huiskamp of Cresco, Iowa; uncle, Patrick (Charlotte) Kelly of St. Ann, Mo.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Pat Gammon and Mike Gammon; sister-in-law, Charlotte Gammon; and Jim's parents, Fred and Margaret Holsinger. SERVICES: Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, in Oakland Cemetery, Keokuk, with the Rev. Larry Wentzel officiating. Use the Elm Street entrance off of 16th Street. VISITATION: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home, Quincy. MEMORIALS: Unity Point Hospice or American Red Cross. ARRANGEMENTS: Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors. WEBSITE: hansenspear.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary