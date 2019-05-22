QUINCY -- Katherine Lea Ellison of Quincy, formerly St. Clair, Mo., departed this life in Keokuk, Iowa, on May 17, 2019, having reached the age of 90 years, two months and 29 days. Katherine was born in Chamois, Mo., on Feb. 18, 1929, daughter of Floyd Harvey McGraw and Beulah Vera McGraw nee Hayter. On Nov. 6, 1948, she was united in marriage to Charles Monroe Ellison, known to most as Monroe, and two children came to bless this union. Katherine is survived by her daughter, Judy Lomax and husband, Russell, known to most as Chuck, of Warsaw, Ill., and Jerry Ellison and wife, Charlotte, of Union, Mo.; by four grandchildren, Susan Morrison and husband, Brett, of Warsaw, Donnie Reed and wife, Sarah, of Bland, Mo., Jerry Lee Ellison and wife, Maria, of O'Fallon, Mo., and Pamela Korn and husband, James, of Warsaw; by 14 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, great- and great-great-nieces and nephews, cousins and many friends. Katherine was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Beulah McGraw; by her husband, Monroe Ellison; by one brother, Robert McGraw, known to most as Bob; and by one sister, Margaret Wagner. Katherine was a Christian and member of Vermont Street Methodist Church in Quincy. As a young woman, she worked for several years as a waitress in the restaurant industry. After she and Monroe were married, they worked together in their business, Flip and Flop, buying and remodeling homes to resell or rent. In younger years, she had enjoyed sewing, baking and fishing. She enjoyed wildlife, and feeding hummingbirds and other birds was a favorite hobby. She was an avid reader and stayed abreast of current events. She was a passionate Cardinals baseball fan and rarely missed a game. Traveling was her favorite pastime and she had visited 48 states and had enjoyed traveling out of the country as well. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her pride and joy and she was happiest when she was spending time with her family. Holiday and birthday celebrations were times when many wonderful memories were created. Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home in St. Clair, Mo., with Rev. John Hampton Jr. officiating. Interment was in Green Mound Cemetery in St. Clair. Memorials may be made to Green Mound Cemetery or Lee County Hospice, Fort Madison, Iowa. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 22 to May 24, 2019